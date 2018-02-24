Welcome to New York box office collection day 2: The road ahead is difficult for this Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh film

Welcome to New York box office collection day 2: This film has turned out to be a squib. Welcome to New York box office collection day 2: This film has turned out to be a squib.

Welcome to New York has earned a paltry Rs 75 lakh on Day 1. With well-known faces like Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh, one had expected to film to earn a decent total, but it turned out to be a squib. Apart from the main cast, the film also stars Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani. There are also cameos by multiple Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, Preity Zinta, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Suneil Shetty and others. Clearly, though, none of it seems to be helping the film.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “The guest appearances from actors like Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rana Daggubati have been a major support for the film’s promotion. However, it looks like Welcome to New York will underperform in its first weekend and won’t cross the Rs 4 crore mark.”

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a negative review of the film with a single star. “You wish there was more savagery and skewering all round, but Welcome To New York turns out to be a limp, lame tribute to Bollywood. Why would I bother to see this in a film, when TV shows are full of it?” said Shubhra.

The film, to put it kindly, is not exactly receiving sparkling reviews. The road ahead seems really difficult. Now, everything depends on the word-of-mouth promotion. If it is positive, the film might yet bounce back. If not, it is certainly doomed.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd