Welcome to New York box office collection day 1: This Diljit Dosanjh and Sonakshi Sinha film has stiff competition

Directed by Chakri Toleti, Welcome to New York released today, and with a cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani, one would expect it to pull in moviegoers in large numbers. Welcome to New York is a typical masala Bollywood film and they invariably have large audiences. But the film might face stiff competition from Aiyaary and Black Panther, although Aiyaary is not exactly having a dream run at the box office. It will also be pitted against Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which is releasing today.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a negative review of the film with a single star. “You wish there was more savagery and skewering all round, but Welcome To New York turns out to be a limp, lame tribute to Bollywood. Why would I bother to see this in a film, when TV shows are full of it?” said Shubhra.

Film business and trade analyst Girish Johar had told indianexpress.com, “The guest appearances from actors like Salman Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rana Rana Daggubati have also been a major support for the film’s promotion. It could, therefore, have an opening of Rs 2.5 crore on Friday. But apart from that, everything lies on the film’s content. If it fares well with the audience, the collection even could go up to Rs 10 crore by the first weekend.”

Of course. Content is king, as they say. In India, however, big names and known faces sell more than content, at least in the initial week, and this is where Welcome to New York might score big. After that, it would be word-of-mouth promotion that comes into play.

