Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 4: Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer earns Rs 42.56 crore

The ‘not a chick flick’ Veere Di Wedding surprised everyone when it opened at a whopping Rs 10.70 crore and the film has continued to maintain its momentum at the box office. On Monday, the film earned Rs 6.04 crore, taking it total collection to Rs 42.56 crore. Without much competition at the ticket counters, one can expect that the film will earn big bucks in the coming week as well.

Starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, the Shashanka Ghosh directorial is a story of four friends who reunite when Kalindi (Kareena) decides to get married. The makers have promoted this film as the story of friends who just happen to be women and not a tale that deals with women’s issues. Set primarily in Delhi, the film’s backdrop of a wedding gives the audience a celebratory ride that’s high on emotions.

#VeereDiWedding passes crucial ‘Monday Test’… North India continues to contribute strongly… Decline on Mon [vis-à-vis Fri] is a normal 43.55% – GOOD TRENDING… Eyeing ₹ 54 cr [+/-] biz in Week 1… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr. Total: ₹ 42.56 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 5, 2018

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier told indianexpress.com, “We have seen how Bollywood fans are now receptive to female-centric films like Raazi, Queen or Padmaavat for that matter. As long as good content is involved, the film is bound to do good.”

Veere Di Wedding has already added itself to the list of top 5 openers at the box office where it is in company with films like Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. Veere Di Wedding released alongside Bhavesh Joshi Superhero and as per Bollywood Hungama, the Harshvardhan Kapoor starrer opened at Rs 30 lakh.

With only these two new Hindi releases at the theatres, it can be expected that Veere Di Wedding will have a gala time at the box office through the week as well.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta in her review of Veere Di Wedding wrote, “Veere Di Wedding is a fun ride, which squeezes past its creaky tropes and partial squelchiness by some smart casting choices, and perky performances. And lines which connect. ‘Shaadi toh foundation hai “jhagde ki’, says a character, and I found myself chuckling. As did many people around me.”

