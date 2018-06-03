Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 3: Sonam Kapoor film to have a strong weekend

Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s film continues to show upward trend. Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 3: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor’s film continues to show upward trend.

Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor production Veere Di Wedding has passed the box office test with flying colours. The film, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, is said to have broken the inhibitions around “Will a film led by four women open well at the box office?” The film has become the third highest opening grosser of the year followed by Baaghi 2 (Rs 25.10 crore) and Padmaavat (Rs 19 crore).

On Friday, the film had a winning start at the box office with Rs 10.70 crore and on the second day too, Veere Di Wedding showed an upward trend with Rs 12.25 crore of business. Now, the film stands at a total collection of Rs 22.95 crore. Taran Adarsh had mentioned in his tweet earlier this morning that the film would easily mint around Rs 35 crore at the box office.

The film has been performing pretty well in the overseas market too. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “The general feeling is, cuss words and adult-themed Indian movies *DON’T* work Overseas… #VeereDiWedding has shattered the myth… The film breezes into the TOP 10 charts of Australia, UK and New Zealand and this is no small achievement.”

Taran also shared some figures of the film’s performance on its first day in the international market:

The general feeling is, cuss words and adult themed Indian movies *DON’T* work Overseas… #VeereDiWedding has shattered the myth… The film breezes into the TOP 10 charts of Australia, UK and New Zealand and this is no small achievement… Data follows… @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

#VeereDiWedding takes a SOLID START in key international markets on Fri…

AUSTRALIA: A$ 108,246 [₹ 54.87 lakhs]… Debuts at No 7

UK: £ 65,423 [₹ 58.49 lakhs]… Debuts at No 8

NEW ZEALAND: NZ$ 35,975 [₹ 16.82 lakhs]… Debuts at No 5@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 2, 2018

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta in her review said, “I have to say that it’s not just the name that has been flipped around. A few notions have been turned on their heads, and a few things have been subverted, and for a mainstream Hindi movie carrying heavy-weight names on and off screen, this is good enough.”

The film that is facing competition from Alia Bhatt’s Raazi and Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is expected to sail smoothly at the box office.

