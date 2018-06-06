Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 6: Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sonam Kapoor film inching towards Rs 50 crore

Veere Di Wedding box office: There is not stopping Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer at B.O. Veere Di Wedding box office: There is not stopping Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer at B.O.

Veere Di Wedding has managed to break the stereotypes associated with a female-centric film in Bollywood. The Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer is all set to touch the Rs 50 crore mark within one week of its release.

The film, which released on June 1, has earned a total of Rs 48.03 crore with a remarkable business on weekdays. The Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor production earned Rs 6.04 crore and Rs 5.47 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has predicted that the film will cross Rs 50 crore on its sixth day at the box office. Taran took to Twitter and shared the figures of the film. He wrote, “#VeereDiWedding is going STRONG… Will cross ₹ 50 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Fri 10.70 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 13.57 cr, Mon 6.04 cr, Tue 5.47 cr. Total: ₹ 48.03 cr. India biz.”

Producer Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, “We were gonna break even at 23 crore and we did 36 in the weekend! #VeereDiWedding weekday trends are shocking too since it’s an A film! It’s radical and has had its share of brickbats! But the love is far outnumbered! Next time, I hope when a project with an all-women cast is made we are used as an example to get it greenlit! And the disparity in pay is always justified with ‘women can’t open a film’, this (Veere Di Wedding) with ‘Raazi’ shud shut that myth forever AMEN.”

We were gonna break even at 23 cr n We did 36 in d weekend ! #VeereDiWedding weekday trends r shocking too since it’s an A film! It’s radical n has had its share of brickbats!but d love is far outnumbered! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 6, 2018

Next time i hope when a project with an all women cast is made we r used As an example to get it green lit! N disparity in pay is always justified with ‘women can’t open a film’this with ‘raazi’ shud shut that myth forever AMEN — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 6, 2018

Veere Di Wedding is a coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four friends who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world.

The Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “Veere Di Wedding is a fun ride, which squeezes past its creaky tropes and partial squelchiness by some smart casting choices, and perky performances. And lines which connect. ‘Shaadi toh foundation hai jhagde ki’, says a character, and I found myself chuckling. As did many people around me.”

