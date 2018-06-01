Veere Di Wedding box office prediction: Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor starrer expected to open at Rs 4.5 crore

Veere Di Wedding has generated quite the buzz. Veere Di Wedding has generated quite the buzz.

Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker starrer Veere Di Wedding has hit screens today. Helmed by Khoobsurat director Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is an upbeat coming-of-age story revolving around the lives of four childhood friends Kalindi, Avni, Meera and Sakshi. Ten years later when these four best friends reunite, they don’t realize how much life has changed from what they expected.

While Kareena Kapoor is back to the silver screen post a short sabbatical of two years after Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding also marks Sonam’s first film post her marriage. Together with Swara and Shikha’s powerful performances, the film has created quite a buzz in the minds of movie-goers. But will this female ensemble generate enough traction at the theatres?

Film trade analyst Girish Johar expects the film to collect somewhere around Rs 4.5 crore on its opening day. Speaking about the film, he adds, “We have seen how Bollywood fans are now receptive to female-centric films like Raazi, Queen or Padmaavat for that matter. As long as good content is involved, the film is bound to do good. From the looks of it, the film is a fun, rib-tickling comedy and it will cater to an audience just looking to have a good time at the theatres.”

While female-centric films are finding more takers, Veere Di Wedding is expected to be a game-changer for the industry. Despite starring four female leads, Veere Di Wedding cast has been saying that the film is ‘not a chick flick’ or a film which takes forward the baton of feminism. Their point of contention is that Veere Di Wedding could be the story of any four friends who just happen to be girls here.

Along with Veere Di Wedding, Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero also hits the theatres on June 1. But being a vigilante drama, it serves a very different audience.

