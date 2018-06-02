Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 2: It’s smooth sailing for this Kareena Kapoor film

Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 2: This Kareena Kapoor film had a smashing opening. Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 2: This Kareena Kapoor film had a smashing opening.

Veere Di Wedding began its box office run at an impressive Rs 10.70 crore. The film, starring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania, is a female buddy film in the vein of Sex and the City. The film certainly got traction among the youth with its clumsy, foul-mouthed lead actors and has managed to get a fine opening. The film was predicted to earn half of it, and has surpassed all expectations.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. He said, “#VeereDiWedding has a WINNING START on Day 1… Makes its way into the TOP 5 OPENERS of 2018… Expected to build up a SOLID TOTAL over the weekend… Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. India biz.” Veere Di Wedding is now the third biggest Bollywood opener in India this year after Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat that earned Rs 25.10 crore and Rs 19 crore, respectively.

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave a positive review of the film. She noted, “Part of the film’s appeal is the affection with which its characters are written, even the loud, garish West Delhi family about to gather Kalindi into their heaving bosoms. They are loud, but they are loving, and Manoj Pahwa aces his role as the ‘papaji’ who doesn’t mind cheques worth a few crores bouncing as long his puttar can get a massive engagement party. ‘Ek hi toh beta hai mera, hainji? Haanji’. The ‘beta’, played by Vyas, is very good too.”

It is likely that the film will see even bigger numbers this weekend. Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, though still performing well, has a limited number of screens now. Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is not such a big threat and caters to a niche audience. Veere Di Wedding, adult audience notwithstanding, is expected to sail smoothly at the box office.

