Veere Di Wedding box office collection day 1: Will Kareena Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor film make a dent at the B.O?

Veere Di Wedding is another addition to the string of female-led films that are slowly sprouting up in Bollywood. The film’s cast features big names like Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor but it remains to be seen whether Indian audiences are ready for female buddy films. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Veere Di Wedding is about four childhood friends who reunite to attend a wedding. The film also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Film trade analyst Girish Johar had previously predicted that Veere Di Wedding would get an opening around Rs 4.5 crore. “We have seen how Bollywood fans are now receptive to female-centric films like Raazi, Queen or Padmaavat for that matter. As long as good content is involved, the film is bound to do good. From the looks of it, the film is a fun, rib-tickling comedy and it will cater to an audience just looking to have a good time at the theatres,” he said.

Veere Di Wedding got a positive review from Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta. In her 3 star review, she noted, “Net net, Veere Di Wedding is a fun ride, which squeezes past its creaky tropes and partial squelchiness by some smart casting choices, and perky performances. And lines which connect. ‘Shaadi toh foundation hai jhagde ki’, says a character, and I found myself chuckling. As did many people around me.”

Both Kareena Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are bankable actors and it would be interesting to see whether they can lure in a large number of moviegoers. The reviews are so far very good, but it would be the word-of-mouth that really counts. If the film is successful in making the audience laugh or affect them in a positive way, the film would rule the box office for this week.

