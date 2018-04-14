October box office collection day 2: The Varun Dhawan film is expected to hit the jackpot this weekend

Varun Dhawan in a still from October Varun Dhawan in a still from October

Varun Dhawan’s October has been receiving a lot of praise from the critics as well as the audience. On its first day, the film has earned Rs 5.04 crore at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures of the movie with a post that read, “#October has a slow start… Biz will have to witness miraculous growth over the weekend + maintain a strong trend on weekdays to leave a mark… Word of mouth is extremely mixed… Fri ₹ 5.04 cr. India biz.”

Shoojit Sircar’s movie is expected to pull up its socks during the weekend, according to Adarsh’s tweet. However, only time will tell if Varun Dhawan’s new movie will be able to repeat the magic of his earlier blockbusters.

Film critic of The Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta, gave an average review to the film and lauded the script’s treatment of the done-to-death romantic genre.

“October reminds you strongly of last year’s The Big Sick whose two lead protagonists find themselves spending large chunks of their time in a hospital, she beset by a serious illness, and he trying to figure out stuff.”

“October has a young man trying to figure out stuff, too: this is Dhawan’s most life-like character till now (his last outing was Judwaa 2 in which he plays a version of himself, aping Salman Khan via Govinda). Dan is a fairly trying fellow, always reluctant to buckle down and do the back-breaking scutwork that comes with his territory, always trying to cut corners,” her review read.

October’s primary plot revolves around an ordinary young man called Dan, and how he falls in love with a girl called Shiuli under unusual circumstances forms the rest of the story. October stars Varun Dhawan, newcomer Banita Sandhu and Gitanjali Rao in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Shoojit Sircar.

