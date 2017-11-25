Tumhari Sulu box office collection Day 8: Vidya Balan’s film earns Rs 21.03 crores

Tumhari Sulu box office collection Day 8: This film earned Rs 21.03 crore on second Saturday. Tumhari Sulu box office collection Day 8: This film earned Rs 21.03 crore on second Saturday.

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu, which completed a week at the box office yesterday, has earned Rs 21.03 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted,” #TumhariSulu remained STEADY on Day 8… Biz expected to jump on Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri 1.25 cr. Total: ₹ 21.03 cr. India biz.”

Although, Tumhari Sulu opened to Rs 2.87 crore, the film has managed to go from strength to strength despite competition. Critics and the Bollywood fraternity have showered the Begum Jaan actor with love and appreciation.

“Hearing the most wonderful things about #TumhariSulu …can’t wait to see it! @vidya_balan getting so much love!!!! And I hear @Manavkaul19 and @NehaDhupia have done superbly! Big love to the entire team!!!!,” wrote Karan Johar on Twitter.

“Congratulations to the entire team of #TumhariSullu Honesty, Simplicity and Passion never fail!,” tweeted singer Shekhkar Ravjiani.

Even fans seemed to be extremely happy with the film. “I wanted to watch this film for a long time but my son had dragged me to watch Justice League with them last week. Now I think not just women, everyone should watch Tumhari Sulu,” said a lady who claimed to be a die-hard fan of Vidya Balan.

Another group of girls, who are high school students, told indianexpress.com that they basically chose to watch Tumhari Sulu because there were no other movies at the hall. “We chose to watch Tumhari Sulu because we wanted to spend time with each other on a Saturday. We love Vidya Balan’s films and we totally enjoyed her new movie,” said one of the girls.

In Tumhari Sulu, Vidya Balan played a woman who is a mother, a homemaker by day and an RJ by night. The film has been receiving positive reviews and reactions ever since its day of release.

