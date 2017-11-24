Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 7: Vidya Balan film earns Rs 19.78 crore in its first week

Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 7: Vidya Balan’s film is going steady at the box office. Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 7: Vidya Balan’s film is going steady at the box office.

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu is having a good run at the box office. The film has earned Rs 19.78 crore till now.

Earlier today, Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TumhariSulu showed GOOD TRENDING on weekdays… Lack of major film this week should help consolidate its status… Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr, Mon 1.84 cr, Tue 1.85 cr, Wed 1.67 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 19.78 cr. India biz.”

Last week, Vidya Balan’s film had clashed with the popular Hollywood release, Justice League. Yet the film managed to stand her ground while battling with some of the strongest superheroes in the DC Comics universe. Tumhari Sulu earned Rs 12.87 crore in its first weekend. Since there are no major Bollywood releases this week and Vidya Balan’s film has been receiving good response from the audience, movie business expert Girish Johar believes that this week might turn out to be more beneficial for Vidya Balan’s film.

“This week is the best time for Tumhari Sulu to pick up. It is expected to benefit because last week people were more excited to watch Justice League. Vidya Balan’s film also got a good response from the audience that weekend. Hence it is expected to make more money in its second weekend,” said Girish Johar.

Vidya Balan shared screen space with Manav Kaul in the slice-of-life comedy. The film is the story of a simple-minded woman, who is a homemaker by day and a sensuous RJ by night. This is the second time when the Kahaani 2 actor returned on screen as an RJ, after playing a lovable RJ Jhanvi in Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

