Tumhari Sulu box office collection Day 6: Will Vidya Balan’s film pass the mid-week test?

Vidya Balan is known for getting into the skin of her characters and she has done exactly the same with Sulochana, the role she plays in her recent release Tumhari Sulu. The film has managed to win hearts and the good word-of-mouth is transforming into box office numbers as well. The Suresh Triveni directorial has been performing quite well at the box office with a collection of Rs 16.56 crore so far. However, now the film is heading towards its second weekend and before that, it would have to pass the mid-week test at the theaters. But looking at the fact that there are no big releases this weekend, the film might continue to perform well.

While the team has been celebrating the film’s success, Vidya has kept mum so far. Now, in an Instagram post, the actor thanked the makers of the film for giving her the opportunity to be Sulu.

The actor shared a picture and wrote, “The day after i watched Neerja,when i suggested to @sureshtriveni to meet up with you all ,i wasn’t sure how far it would go..but thus far it did 💃🏻🕺🏻!! Hand on heart,i couldn’t have asked for better producers on #TumhariSulu … Thank you so much @ellipsisentertainment for supporting Suresh’s vision all along..from putting together his dream team,a hungry team👍..to keeping people happy, to feeding and paying them on time..you’ll created a happy enviornment which made us each give it our Best so ….Thank you 🙏!! @atulkasbekar thankoo for being The master ‘jugadoo’ and also for keeping it light with a constant flow of dirty Marathi jokes….Nakko ga mala…..😜haha!! @findingshanti Thankoo for being your fun yet rational,loving & compassionate self even when you were going through the toughest times personally ❤️. And last but nit the least,@tanuj.garg Thankoo for being the most diligent on set producer and for the most well planned marketing campaign,idea & execution-wise😍. Hats off & more power to @ellipsisentertainment 👌💪👏!!”

In her review, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had praised the performance of Vidya Balan. “Balan has played an RJ before, in Munnabhai, but that was like a showreel. Here, she channels her distinctive voice and full-bellied laughter to invest Sulu with real warmth. We see her tasting a space free of the restrictions she has lived with, and learning to spread her wings. We see her use her brains to talk to strange men, using a smart tightrope of being playful without lacing it with smut, which is far easier to do,” wrote Shubhra.

Tumhari Sulu hit screens on November 17.

