Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 5: Vidya Balan film should remain steady

Tumhari Sulu has started its first week well. It collected Rs 1.84 crore on Monday, taking the total collection to Rs 14.71 crore. Tumhari Sulu is directed by Suresh Triveni and stars Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul in lead roles. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures earlier and said, “#TumhariSulu Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr, Mon 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 14.71 cr. India biz.”

Vidya Balan plays a night RJ in the film. This is not the first time Vidya is donning the role of RJ, as she did that in Lage Raho Munna Bhai too alongside Sanjay Dutt. In Tumhari Sulu, Vidya juggles her job in the radio station and the household chores as a housewife.

#TumhariSulu Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr, Mon 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 14.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2017

Tumhari Sulu has received good reviews from critics but it has been the audience response that has made this film successful so far. It has exceeded expectations. Before its release, trade analyst Girish Johar had said, “I am expecting Tuhmari Sulu to make an opening of Rs 2 crores on Friday. With a good word-of-mouth, the film may earn Rs 8 to Rs 10 crore by the end of the weekend. Aksar 2 will not stand as a competition for Vidya Balan’s film. It has a completely different set of audience. Businesses aren’t likely to clash between these two films.”

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given a mixed review, but had praised the performance of Vidya Balan. “Balan has played an RJ before, in Munnabhai, but that was like a showreel. Here, she channels her distinctive voice and full-bellied laughter to invest Sulu with real warmth. We see her tasting a space free of the restrictions she has lived with, and learning to spread her wings. We see her use her brains to talk to strange men, using a smart tightrope of being playful without lacing it with smut, which is far easier to do. The whole radio station set-up (the studio, the casual camaraderie) is spot-on, as are the people Sulu interacts with: boss woman Maria (Dhupia), and the slightly jealous producer (Maurya),” she had written.

Now, word-of-mouth will begin to matter more and more as week progresses. Tumhari Sulu should stay steady as audiences seem to be loving it.

