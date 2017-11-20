Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 4: Vidya Balan film kicks off the week on a good note, collects Rs 14.71 crore

Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 4: This Vidya Balan film is getting a good word of mouth. Tumhari Sulu box office collection day 4: This Vidya Balan film is getting a good word of mouth.

Vidya Balan starrer Tumhari Sulu had an average start at the box office but a good word of mouth and Vidya’s stellar performance has ensured that the film did well over the weekend. Its content is making sure that the film soon joins the list of sleeper hits this year. The Suresh Triveni directorial opened on Friday with Rs 2.87 crore and managed to grab attention throughout the weekend. It also started off its weekday journey on a good note, and has minted Rs 1.84 crore on Monday, taking its total to Rs 14.71 crore. The film also stars Manav Kaul, neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures earlier in the day, “#TumhariSulu Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr, Mon 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 14.71 cr. India biz.”

#TumhariSulu Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr, Mon 1.84 cr. Total: ₹ 14.71 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 21, 2017

#TumhariSulu had a SUPER-STRONG weekend… Showed SUPER trending… Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr. Total: ₹ 12.87 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 20, 2017

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film, but had praised Vidya Balan’s performance. “Balan has played an RJ before, in Munnabhai, but that was like a showreel. Here, she channels her distinctive voice and full-bellied laughter to invest Sulu with real warmth. We see her tasting a space free of the restrictions she has lived with, and learning to spread her wings. We see her use her brains to talk to strange men, using a smart tightrope of being playful without lacing it with smut, which is far easier to do. The whole radio station set-up (the studio, the casual camaraderie) is spot-on, as are the people Sulu interacts with: boss woman Maria (Dhupia), and the slightly jealous producer (Maurya).”

So far the film has undoubtedly done well, but as always weekdays would be the real test of the film. It would be interesting to see how the film performs and how many people miss schools, colleges or offices to catch the movie in theatres.

