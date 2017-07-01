Tubelight box office collection day 9: Can Salman Khan film benefit in absence of any big releases this weekend?

Tubelight box office collection day 9: Salman Khan film is expected to make more money since it has no major competition. Tubelight box office collection day 9: Salman Khan film is expected to make more money since it has no major competition.

Within a week of its release, Salman Khan’s Tubelight collected approx Rs 105 crore by Friday, which is much below the standards of what the superstar has been delivering for last few years. Though a lot was expected from the Kabir Khan film, it has been a disappointment in terms of content and business. According to numbers shared by Taran Adarsh, the business for the film is fluctuating, yet failing to keep pace. It has been tumbling down since Wednesday.

“#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid], Tue 12 cr, Wed 6.50 cr, Thu 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 106.86 cr. India biz,” wrote Taran Adarsh on Twitter. According to Boxofficeindia, Tubelight collected Rs 2.-2.25 crore approximately on Friday.

Friday – 20,75,00,000

Saturday – 19,75,00,000

Sunday – 22,25,00,000

Monday – 18,50,00,000

Tuesday – 11,75,00,000

Wednesday – 5,75,00,000

Thursday – 4,25,00,000

Week One 1,03,00,00,000 apprx

Day Eight – 2,00,00,000

TOTAL – 1,05,00,00,000 apprx

According to various figures by trade analysts, Tubelight witnessed a sharp dip of 50% after Tuesday, with only Rs 12 crore earning. The film is not facing any massive competition from any other Bollywood films, except Anupam Kher’s Hollywood film, The Big Sick, which released this Friday. this might bring some respite to its collections in its second weekend. Meanwhile the makers have sold the satellite rights of Tubelight for Rs 60 crore, and music rights, for Rs 20 crore.

Later this year, Salman Khan will be seen again in Tiger Zinda Hai, opposite Katrina Kaif. The film may collect more money as it is a sequel to the 2012 film, Tiger Zinda Hai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd