Tubelight box office collection day 7: Salman Khan’s film continues its disappointing streak

Salman Khan’s film Tubelight is touching a new low with each day passing by. The film which was anticipated to be a hit of this year, just like Salman’s last two films, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, has not even managed to mint Rs 100 crore at the box office, despite six days of business. This is perhaps the only film in last one decade which failed to perform even after being an Eid release. In fact, a few dailies have reported that multiplexes might take down the shows because of poor occupancy, while single screens remain unaffected.

Bollywoodlife.com quotes Manoj Desai, film distributor, who revealed, “Tubelight has had poor collections. I have heard several shows have been cancelled at various multiplexes across India, but in my cinemas and many other single screens, there has been no effect. Yes, the collections have been poor, but the film is being showcased and we haven’t had to cancel any shows.”

Despite such good promotions, it seems the film was harmed by critical reviews and poor word of mouth. The reason behind the film’s failure is unknown but it seems the audience was not just ready to watch this side of Salman, who does not flex his muscles for anything or everything.

On Wednesday, the film’s collection dropped further and it could only mint Rs 5.75 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 99 crore in five days. According to a report of Box Office India, the Kabir Khan directorial failed to attract movie buffs to the ticket counters and witnessed a 50% drop in the collection.

Earlier, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the collection of the film till Tuesday, “#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid], Tue 12 cr. Total: ₹ 95.86 cr. India biz.”

#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid], Tue 12 cr. Total: ₹ 95.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2017

#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid]. Total: ₹ 83.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017

#Tubelight has underperformed on Eid… Generally, Salman films set new records/do roaring biz on Eid, but it’s an exception this time… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017

What’s surprising is that #Tubelight hasn’t crossed ₹ 30 cr *on a single day* till now… Not on Sun… Not even on Mon [Eid holiday]… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017

Starring Zhu Zhu and Matin Rey Tangu in pivotal roles, Tubelight also stars late actor Om Puri. The actor is expected to make a smashing comeback with Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Katrina Kaif. What we also need to wait and watch out for is the fact that if the film will release in China, because if it does, things might turn out in favour of the actor.

