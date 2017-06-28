Tubelight box office collection day 6: Salman Khan film’s record fall continues

Latest News

Tubelight box office collection day 6: Despite being Salman Khan's signature Eid release, it comtinues to witness a great fall in terms of collections at the box office. In four days, the film has not been able to mint Rs 100 crore at the theaters, which is a first for a Salman film in last one decade. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 28, 2017 8:41 pm
The way Tubelight is performing at the box office, it seems the film is going to record the lowest collection in last one decade for a Salman Khan Eid film. It has been five days since Tubelight made its way to the theatres but sadly, it has not been able to enter the much coveted 100-crore club. On Tuesday, the film could only mint Rs 12 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 95.86 crore in four days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid], Tue 12 cr. Total: ₹ 95.86 cr. India biz.” Tubelight started off slow but it was expected to make an upward swing in terms of collections on the day of Eid, which fell on Monday. However, the film did not show an impressive run. The reason for the film not finding its way through the audience can also be because Salman’s fans are finding it difficult to accept him in such a mellowed down role, which is far away from his larger-than-life image.

But while the film is barely making any mark as a success story, its songs are not failing to upset the actor’s fans. Interestingly, Tubelight’s song “Radio” has got an Arabic version too.

In terms of box office, the film is facing a tough competition from Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, not only in the country but abroad as well. This is for the first time that another release is standing in the way of Salman Khan. Post Tubelight, Salman will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

