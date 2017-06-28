Tubelight box office collection day 6: Salman Khan film’s record fall continues

Tubelight box office collection day 6: Festival of Eid could not be of much help for the Salman Khan film. Tubelight box office collection day 6: Festival of Eid could not be of much help for the Salman Khan film.

The way Tubelight is performing at the box office, it seems the film is going to record the lowest collection in last one decade for a Salman Khan Eid film. It has been five days since Tubelight made its way to the theatres but sadly, it has not been able to enter the much coveted 100-crore club. On Tuesday, the film could only mint Rs 12 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 95.86 crore in four days.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid], Tue 12 cr. Total: ₹ 95.86 cr. India biz.” Tubelight started off slow but it was expected to make an upward swing in terms of collections on the day of Eid, which fell on Monday. However, the film did not show an impressive run. The reason for the film not finding its way through the audience can also be because Salman’s fans are finding it difficult to accept him in such a mellowed down role, which is far away from his larger-than-life image.

But while the film is barely making any mark as a success story, its songs are not failing to upset the actor’s fans. Interestingly, Tubelight’s song “Radio” has got an Arabic version too.

#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid], Tue 12 cr. Total: ₹ 95.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2017

#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid]. Total: ₹ 83.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017

#Tubelight has underperformed on Eid… Generally, Salman films set new records/do roaring biz on Eid, but it’s an exception this time… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017

What’s surprising is that #Tubelight hasn’t crossed ₹ 30 cr *on a single day* till now… Not on Sun… Not even on Mon [Eid holiday]… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017

In terms of box office, the film is facing a tough competition from Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ, not only in the country but abroad as well. This is for the first time that another release is standing in the way of Salman Khan. Post Tubelight, Salman will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

