Tubelight box office collection day 5: Salman Khan film flickers, fails to get audience love

Salman Khan’s film relied heavily on the festival of Eid. Unlike its opening day collection which was below expectations, the makers were looking for some good news. But sadly, it only managed to rake only Rs 19.09 crore on the day of Eid, a very low figure for a Salman Khan film in the recent years. The superstar’s dominates the big weekend every year. And 2017 could’ve been equally celebratory for him. However, the harsh reviews from the critics and the laidback reception on its release day fell heavily on its overall performance until its first four days. The Kabir Khan directorial has not even managed to cross Rs 100 crore, which has been a regular feature for any of Salman’s Eid release. It stands at a total of Rs 83 crore in four days.

Tubelight earned Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. The figures remained almost same even on the following days. Saturday’s collections were Rs 21.17 crore, while Sunday recorded Rs 22.45 crore. But the numbers plummeted on Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Tubelight’s box office report on his Twitter page. Taran had also expressed surprise over the film failing to touch Rs 30 crore on any single day till now. He tweeted, “What’s surprising is that #Tubelight hasn’t crossed ₹ 30 cr *on a single day* till now… Not on Sun… Not even on Mon [Eid holiday]… #Tubelight has underperformed on Eid… Generally, Salman films set new records/do roaring biz on Eid, but it’s an exception this time…”

#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr, Mon 19.09 cr [Eid]. Total: ₹ 83.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017

#Tubelight has underperformed on Eid… Generally, Salman films set new records/do roaring biz on Eid, but it’s an exception this time… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017

What’s surprising is that #Tubelight hasn’t crossed ₹ 30 cr *on a single day* till now… Not on Sun… Not even on Mon [Eid holiday]… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 27, 2017

Tubelight is Salman’s first film in the past five years to end up with such meager figures. His last year release Sultan earned Rs 105.53 crore in three days, the actor’s best among his Eid releases so far. Bajrangi Bhaijaan stood at a close second with Rs 102.60 crore for three days, followed by Ek Tha Tiger at Rs 100.16 crore.

Tubelight has also earned $1 million in the US (app Rs 6.62 crore). Though the numbers look decent, the film is facing a tough competition from Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham aka DJ in the US. This Telugu film is also tough competition for Tubelight back home. The movie which released with Salman Khan film, collected Rs 24 crore on its opening day, as against the latter’s Rs 21.15 crore. The Allu Arjun film is also inching towards Rs 100 crore soon.

A section of the audience and Salman’s loyal fans are questioning whether the heavy criticism from industry experts was the main reason behind Tubelight ending up flickering at the box office, others claim that the audience is smart enough to decide, and that the film’s weak script and Salman’s non-convincing act lead to the film’s bad collections. Many expected the film to pick up post Eid. However, its dismal performance doesn’t seems to get any respite in the coming days.

