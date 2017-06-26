Tubelight box office collection day 4: Will Salman Khan’s Eid gift finally get some return on the festival?

Tubelight box office collection day 4: Salman Khan’s Eid release had the second highest opening this year, staying only behind Baahubali 2. Tubelight box office collection day 4: Salman Khan’s Eid release had the second highest opening this year, staying only behind Baahubali 2.

Salman Khan gave the Eidi to his fans like every year in the form of Tubelight. But this time, it wasn’t as sweet a gift as it mostly turns out to be. This is because the Kabir Khan directorial did not live upto its expectations on its opening day or first weekend. Despite Salman keeping his date with the festival of Eid, his big ticket film only managed to collect Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. The figures did not see much growth over the next two days. Its opening weekend collection stood at a total of Rs 64.77 crore, which is the lowest for any of Salman’s Eid releases in the last five years.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr. Total: ₹ 64.77 cr. India biz… Eid festivities should boost biz today + tomorrow.” He also tweeted the figures of Salman’s Eid films from 2011 to 2016. The list shows Sultan earning the highest in its opening weekend – Rs 105.53 crore while Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) collecting Rs 102.60 crore. Tubelight surely lags behind by a big margin.

#Sultan is Salman’s HIGHEST *opening weekend* film during Eid…

Wed to Fri: ₹ 105.53 cr

Wed to Sun: ₹ 180.36 cr

HUMONGOUS!

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2017

#Tubelight Fri 21.15 cr, Sat 21.17 cr, Sun 22.45 cr. Total: ₹ 64.77 cr. India biz… Eid festivities should boost biz today + tomorrow. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 26, 2017

Tubelight has, however, registered the second highest opening this year, staying only behind SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2’s Hindi version which collected Rs 41 crore. However, Salman Khan film’s second day collection fell short of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. While Raees collected Rs 26.3 crore, Tubelight stood at Rs 21.17 crore on its day 2.

With the nation celebrating Eid on Monday, trade pundits are expecting a growth in Tubelight’s collections.

