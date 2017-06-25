Tubelight box office collection day 3: Is it too early to write off the Salman Khan film?

A still from Tubelight starring Salman Khan. A still from Tubelight starring Salman Khan.

Tubelight might have started on a sluggish note, but it’s too early to predict its box office destiny. Trade pundits were quick to write the fate of Salman Khan film after it witnessed a marginal pace on the second day. Usually, a Salman Khan film shows some strong growth on the second day. It didn’t happen this time. The Kabir Khan directional earned Rs 21.17 crore on Saturday compared to Friday’s Rs 21.15 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest figures. Tubelight has managed to earn Rs 42.32 crore in two days.

With Rs 21.15 crore, Tubelight registered the second highest opening day collection behind only Baahubali 2’s Rs 41 crore this year. Salman Khan film’s second-day collection falls short of Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees. In comparison to Tubelight’s Rs 21.17 crore, SRK starrer Raees took home Rs 26.3 crore. It should be noted that Raees did this impressive business on a holiday (Republic Day). Tubelight can pick up growth and bring in a huge collection on Monday when India celebrates Eid. Trade pundits predict that Tubelight’s fate will be decided by Monday and Tuesday. The severe criticism can also affect Tubelight’s overall collection.

Salman Khan’s films have a tradition of making it big on the festival. The actor has lorded over Eid festival holidays for the last five years, churning out one blockbuster after another including Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. That’s why Tubelight had sky-high expectations.

Tubelight was made on a budget of Rs 100 crore. NH Studios has paid Rs 132 crore for the theatrical rights of the movie in the domestic market, reported Forbes. Makers have sold out its music rights for Rs 20 crore. It has also earned profits from satellite sales to Star TV. The film was released on 4350 screens in India and on 1200 in the overseas market.

