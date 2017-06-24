Tubelight box office collection day 2: Salman Khan film sees lowest Friday opening among his Eid releases. Will it pick up?

Tubelight is the third collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan. Tubelight is the third collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan.

Salman Khan’s stardom can only push a film to a certain milestone. His presence in the film can promise an impressive opening day figure. This time his stardom took a beating and it’s clearly reflected in box office figures. Tubelight had sky-high expectations and the film was touted as next box office rage. While opening day figures are decent, they hold no candle to Salman’s previous blockbusters.

With Rs 21.15 crore, Tubelight’s Friday collection is one of the lowest for actor’s Eid releases. Only Dabangg’s first Friday collection (Rs 14.50 crore) is lower than Tubelight. Dabangg was released in 2010. That means Tubelight has lowest Friday collection in last five years. While Tubelight may have crossed Rs 20-crore mark on an opening day, it comes up short with actor’s previous box office records. Salman’s last release Sultan (2016) that was released a day ahead of Eid took home Rs 36.54 crore. Ek Tha Tiger opened to an impressive Rs 33 crore. Still, trade pundits expect that Tubelight will pick up growth over the weekend. It’s also expected to rake in a huge figure on Eid, Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures.

In fact, Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham starring Allu Arjun has collected more than Tubelight. The film has earned approximately Rs 24 crore from the domestic market. Tarde analyst Sreedhar Pillai confirmed the same.

Top 5 openers – 2017:

1 #Baahubali2 ₹ 41 cr

2 #Tubelight ₹ 21.15 cr

3 #Raees ₹ 20.42 cr

4 #JollyLLB2 ₹ 13.20 cr

5 #BKD ₹ 12.25 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 24, 2017

Tubelight is the third collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan. Their previous two outings were huge blockbusters including Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Kabir has often been credited for tapping the underutilised actor in Salman. Over the last few years, Salman’s choices of films have been interesting. He has been more choosy and endeavoured to pick up right scripts.

In Tubelight, Salman takes a risk as he has shed his larger-than-life image to play a regular guy. The audience has also found some uncanny similarities between Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Tubelight. The Kabir Khan film that also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu has been panned by critics so far.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd