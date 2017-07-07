Tubelight box office collection day 15: Salman Khan film’s number of shows drop at cinema halls after new releases

Tubelight box office collection day 15: Salman Khan film’s became one of the biggest disappointments this year, Tubelight box office collection day 15: Salman Khan film’s became one of the biggest disappointments this year,

Salman Khan’s latest released film Tubelight became one of the biggest disappointments this year, and its collections makes us wonder whether it’ll be able to continue its run at the cinema halls in the coming days. The last figures we have of the film is through a report by Boxofficeindia.com, which wrote that this Eid release of Salman Khan has raked in as much as Rs 114.50 crore, in fourteen days of its release. And we know that over the period, Tubelight’s box office collections have fallen drastically. In the recent past, even Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan was rejected but not at a rapid pace like this.

This Friday, films like MOM, Guest Iin London and also Spider-Man: Homecoming have released. So how will this affect Tubelight’s collections is something we need to wait and watch. In fact, report claim that Tubelight’s performance is poorer than Hrithik Roshan’s Mohenjo Daro which collected less than 20% of its week one collections to its final tally. We wonder if Tubelight’s lifetime collections will be stuck at just Rs 120 crore mark. So will this Kabir Khan-directed war-drama be able to pull audience any more?

As a matter of fact, most of the screens have now gone on to release new film this week’s new releases, and Tubelight has seen a major drop in the number of shows running.

As we hear that Salman Khan is currently busy with his next project, we wish him luck to make his fans happy with his upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai and also with his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Aanand L Rai film.

