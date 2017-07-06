Tubelight box office collection day 14: Can Salman Khan film survive Sridevi’s MOM?

Tubelight box office collection day 14: Salman Khan has left the distributors with a huge loss. Tubelight box office collection day 14: Salman Khan has left the distributors with a huge loss.

Every Friday a new film comes to entertain the movie goers. While a few have a long run, others just come and go. But for a Salman Khan film to face a struggle at the box office in its second week is surely something no one would expect. But as Tubeight’s box office collections fall by the day, looks like this weekend’s new films – Sridevi starrer MOM and Paresh Rawal’s Guest Iin London might bring some respite. Does that mean Tubelight will be down in the dumps?

Kabir Khan-directed film Tubelight seems to be suffering from bad numbers and hence no collection updates can be derived from any reliable sources. We only know that while in its first week, the film earned Rs 102.57 crore, the second week business for five days stands at a meager Rs 10.10 crore. Till Tuesday, its earnings stood at a sum total of Rs 112.75 crore net. Many also claim that the film will probably be out of most of the theatres soon and is likely to stay short of the Rs 120 crore net mark with final business, falling in Rs 115-116 crore net range.

Film trade expert Girish Johar told indianexpress.com that Tubelight needs to earn Rs 300-350 crore for distributors to make any profit. “Distributors have bought the film at high prices considering how Salman Khan’s film performs on Eid. They were expecting the film to do an overall box office business of Rs 300-350 crore so that they can make profit,” Girish said.

Industry sources say that distributors have lost a sizeable amount of money on Salman Khan’s film. “Distributors who have bought the film’s theatrical rights have lost some money. They can lose around Rs 50-70 crore on the film,” a source told indianexpress.com.

Salman fans probably had higher exceptions from the film as his previous Eid releases like Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and a few others enjoyed both critical and commercial success. But Salman’s war-drama Tubelight co-starring his brother Sohail Khan has failed to match its own past records.

Salman Khan seems to have been struck with bad luck. And the buzz MOM is creating, this new release might affect Tubelight’s collection even more. Mom is an upcoming Indian thriller which stars Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, and a few others and it also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a special appearance. MOM is Sridevi’s 300th film and is being released in the 50th year of her film career.

