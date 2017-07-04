Tubelight box office collection day 12: Salman Khan film to have worst second week after Veer

Salman Khan and Zhu Zhu in a still from Tubelight. Salman Khan and Zhu Zhu in a still from Tubelight.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight fell hard on the ground during its second weekend. The Kabir Khan directorial plummeted 88% from Rs 64.77 crore first-weekend collection to a disappointing Rs 7.5 crore during the second weekend. It also put up a dismal show on the second Monday with earnings of Rs 1.25 crore. The film has managed to gross Rs 111.50 crore in the domestic market, according to boxofficeindia.com. The report also speculates that the film could earn somewhere between Rs 12-12.50 crore during its second week. In that case, it will be the worst second week for any Salman Khan movie since his 2011 film Veer.

Tubelight is the third collaboration between Kabir Khan and Salman Khan after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Kabir Khan confessed in a recent interview that he didn’t want to do an action film with Salman after Ek Tha Tiger. Shah Rukh Khan also played a cameo in the film. Kabir in an interview with indianexpress.com recalled the experience of shooting with the two superstars.

“It was beautiful. These days they are close friends (laughs) so, there was a lot of warmth and affection. I have known Shah Rukh for years. He was the only one I knew when I came to Mumbai. We were in the same college (in Delhi), he was my senior in the film school, I studied from his notes. Gauri and I danced in stage productions. Obviously, when we went to him, I told Salman that we should have Shah Rukh for the role. Shah Rukh was ready in an instant. That day the entire crew became an audience. Everybody left their work and were watching the shoot. Just the energy of the two of them… Both of them are powerhouses and to see them after 20 years, it’s going to be a treat. You may or may not like the movie but that scene everybody will enjoy because first, it is a very important scene, it is a very sweet scene and secondly, shooting it was a treat,” Kabir said while promoting the movie.

