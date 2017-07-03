Tubelight box office collection day 11: Salman Khan film becomes his biggest dent in recent years?

Tubelight box office collection day 11: Salman Khan in a still from the film. Tubelight box office collection day 11: Salman Khan in a still from the film.

Tubelight saw a huge decline in its collection over the second weekend. Salman Khan film that did decent business during the first weekend took a further plunge and added mere Rs 7.5 crore to its overall box office collection in its second weekend, according to boxofficeindia.com. Tubelight hovered over Rs 2-3 crore during Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kabir Khan directorial took home Rs 2 crore, Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 3 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The film’s total second-weekend collection stood at a disappointingly low figure. The film failed to benefit from the absence of any big movie getting released during this weekend too.

Tubelight’s average show has clearly left a huge dent in distributors’ pockets. When Salman Khan was recently asked about the film’s bad reviews, the actor sportingly replied,” The critics were like really good. I was expecting minus 3 and minus 4 and they gave me 1 and 2, apparently. So, I am very pleased with that.”

Tubelight revolves around 1962 Sino-Indian war. Salman Khan plays a simpleton who lost his brother during battle and endeavours to get him back. The film has been panned by critics and fans alike. Unlike Salman’s previous Eid releases, Tubelight didn’t have that zing in terms of electrifying songs and action. This was also after a long time when Salman Khan wasn’t seen romancing any of his leading lady. Salman had the huge task of single-handedly shouldering the movie and he has clearly failed. The film also stars Sohail Khan, Om Puri and Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for his next release Tiger Zinda Hai co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

