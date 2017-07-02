Tubelight box office collection day 10: Salman Khan film’s debacle has left distributors in pain

Tubelight box office collection day 10: Tubelight box office collection day 10:

Tubelight might have touched the golden figure of Rs 100 crore, but distributors who had high expectations from Salman Khan’s Eid release are left disappointed. Trade experts are already calling Tubelight – one of the biggest debacles in Salman Khan’s career after Wanted. Considering how Salman Khan’s films perform during on Eid, distributors have paid a titanic sum for film’s theatrical rights. Given Tubelight’s average show at the box office, distributors will not be able to make the profit. The film has amassed around Rs 107.32 crore in nine days, according to boxofficeindia.com.

Film trade expert Girish Johar told indianexpress.com that Tubelight needs to earn Rs 300-350 crore for distributors to make any profit. “Distributors have bought the film at high prices considering how Salman Khan’s film performs on Eid. They were expecting the film to do an overall box office business of Rs 300-350 crore so that they can make profit,” Girish said

The theatrical rights of Tubelight were sold for Rs 132 crore. It’s also reported that TV and music rights were sold for Rs 55 crore and Rs 38 crore respectively. Girish Johar said that TV and music rights deals would depend on film’s overall box office collection.

“These days buyers except those who have bought theatrical rights make a box office link deal with makers where they dole out a certain figure to makers depending on how the film has performed at the box office. I am assuming that satellite rights buyers have also made a smart deal. So the whole economics of the pre-sale deals are bound to change,” Girish said.

Girish also says that Tubelight will not gain from the absence of any big movie getting released this weekend as usually happens. “The public has not gone to watch the film. Had they liked Tubelight, people would have gone to watch the film after Eid. So I don’t think the absence of any big movie this weekend is going to benefit Salman Khan film,” Girish said. The film is expected to collect Rs 125 crore during its lifetime at the box office.

Industry sources say that distributors have lost a sizeable amount of money on Salman Khan’s film. “Distributors who have bought the film’s theatrical rights have lost some money. They can lose around Rs 50-70 crore on the film,” a source told indianexpress.com.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd