Tubelight box office collection day 1: Salman Khan film gets positive response on opening day

Even as the reviews of Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight are still pouring in, Tubelight’s box office graph is looking up. Kabir Khan directorial has amassed $1.05 million (Rs 6.6 crore) in UAE-GCC, Dubai and other areas where it was released one day ahead of its India release, according to boxofficeindia.com. That paves way for some decent weekend collection for the film in this territory. The film opened to a positive response across North India, with some areas registering as high as 60-70% occupancy in morning shows. Film trade expert Girish Johar told indianexpress.com that bad reviews will do little to dampen the box office prospects of Salman Khan film.

“I doubt that bad reviews will affect Tubelight’s box office collections. Even some critics gave bad ratings to Baahubali. You also have to note that Tubelight is a very unlike Salman Khan film. He has always played to the gallery, portraying larger-than-life characters on screen. Here he is playing a simpleton. Also, all Salman Khan fans will surely go to watch movies no matter what reviews say,” Girish said.

Girish also added, “Since it’s a long weekend, people will come out in huge numbers to watch the film”. Tubelight is expected to take around Rs 25 crore home on its opening day. The numbers will swell as the weekend begins and will reach their zenith on the day of Eid, which is a holiday. Salman’s film are traditionally Eid releases and the day sees houseful collections for him at the box office.

In Tubelight, Salman Khan plays a simpleton who lost his soldier brother (played by Sohail Khan) during 1962 Indo-Sino war. That also propels Salman’s character to understand the grave consequences of war including its futility.

Kabir Khan recently said that he wanted to make the film with an idea of faith and belief, but also wanted to keep it very contemporary. The film has also got a galaxy of supporting actors including late actor Om Puri, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Malayalam actor Isha Talwar. The film also stars Chinese actor Zhu Zhu.

Here is how Salman Khan’s past few Eid releases did. Will Tubelight break this opening day record at the box office?

Sultan: Rs 36.54 crore

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Rs 27.25 crore

Kick: Rs 26.4 crore

Ek Tha Tiger: Rs 32.93 crore

