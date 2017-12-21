Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2017: Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2 and Raees rake in the moolah

If there is one thing that didn’t let us down this year, it is the performance of Bollywood’s star-studded projects. If there is one thing that didn’t let us down this year, it is the performance of Bollywood’s star-studded projects.

2017 saw one dud after another at the Bollywood box office. It was a year when even critically acclaimed films like Newton, A Death in the Gunj, Anarkali of Aarah and many others failed to make a mark at the box office with their negligible commercial success. But if there is one thing that didn’t let us down this year, it is the performance of Bollywood’s star-studded projects. Yes, we are talking about films like Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil among others. However, the top performing films of 2017 are Golmaal Again and Judwaa 2, both out-and-out comedies with an ensemble cast. Here are the ten best performing Bollywood films of 2017.

All figures are sourced from trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Golmaal Again – Rs 205.65 crores

Ajay Devgn and Parineeti Chopra’s horror-comedy is the only Bollywood film to enter the Rs 200 crore club in 2017. The fourth installment of the popular film franchise was not just widely accepted by the audience but it also received decent reviews from critics. The success of Golmaal Again at the box-office also hints at the fact that at the end of the day, we as an audience are in love with masala Bollywood comedies.

Judwaa 2 – Rs 138.61 crores

Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez starred in this David Dhawan remake of the 1997 Salman Khan film. Contrary to the fate of Bollywood reboots, Judwaa 2 was well-recieved by the audience making it the second highest grosser for 2017 with Rs 138.61 crore collection.

Raees – Rs 137.51 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, helmed by Rahul Dholakia, was much-applauded for pulling SRK out of his arms-spreading romantic avatar and presenting him as the bootlegger Raees Alam. Nawazuddin Siddiqui equally shines through in his role of IPS Jaideep Ambalal Majmudar in this crime-drama.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Rs 134.22 crore

Akshay Kumar’s drama-comedy was directed by Shree Narayan Singh and also starred Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. A satirical comedy on the practice of open defecation in rural areas, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is easily the most impressive content-driven film of the year.

Tubelight – Rs 119.26 crore

Salman Khan’s latest release Tubelight was critically panned but still religious Bhai fans managed to make the film the sixth biggest hit of the year collecting more than Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Jolly LLB 2 – Rs 117 crore

Akshay Kumar’s first release of the year, Jolly LLB 2 is another one of his content-driven satires. It chronicles the life of Jagdishwar Mishra, a Lucknow based lawyer, who fights a case against a much powerful and ruthless Pramod Mathur (Annu Kapoor).

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs 116.68 crore

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s main selling point was the much-loved chemistry between the leading pair. Cashing in on the franchise’s hit original, the film made Rs 116.68 crore.

Kaabil – Rs 103.84 crore

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam’s Kaabil features a love affair between two visually impaired people which later escalates into a revenge drama. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil was appreciated by critics for Hrithik’s bravura performance.

Baadshaho – Rs 78.1 crore

Ajay Devgn finds another spot in the list with his period heist drama Baadshaho. Directed by Milan Luthria, the film also stars Ileana D’Cruz and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles and is based on the Emergency era of 1975-1977.

Hindi Medium – Rs 69.59

Last but not the least, the tenth biggest grosser of the year is Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar’s Hindi Medium. Collecting Rs 69.59 crore, the film even won Irrfan the Best Screen Actor Award for 2017.

