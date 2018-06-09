Toilet Ek Prem Katha earns Rs 15.94 crore on opening day in China

Toilet Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar released in China on May 8. Toilet Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar released in China on May 8.

After Hindi Medium, Secret Superstar and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the fans of Hindi cinema in China got to watch Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha. The social drama appealed to the Chinese cinegoers and the film opened to good box office numbers. It has earned Rs 15.94 crore on Friday. The film was released in 11,500 screens and had 56,000 shows running in a day. The film has released with the title Toilet Hero in China.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film in China on Twitter. He wrote, “Market for well-made *content-driven* Indian films continues to bloom in China… #ToiletEkPremKatha – titled #ToiletHero for Chinese audiences – starts off VERY WELL… Debuts at No 2 at China BO…Fri $ 2.36 mn [₹ 15.94 cr] Shows: 56,974 Admits / Footfalls: 496,483.”

Market for well-made *content-driven* Indian films continues to bloom in China… #ToiletEkPremKatha – titled #ToiletHero for Chinese audiences – starts off VERY WELL… Debuts at No 2 at China BO…

Fri $ 2.36 mn [₹ 15.94 cr]

Shows: 56,974

Admits / Footfalls: 496,483#TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2018

The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar film supports PM Narendra Modi’s campaign to improve sanitation issues and eradicate defecation in the open in India. The duo played husband and wife in the movie who head for a divorce after an argument over the absence of a toilet in the house.

Reliance Entertainment, which released the film in China also shared the box office collection of the film in China and tweeted, “#ToiletHero makes a whopping 15 million Yuan equivalent to Rs 15.8 crores on Day 1 at the Chinese box office! This is the third biggest opening of Indian films in China!”

#ToiletHero makes a whopping 15 million Yuan equivalent to Rs 15.8 crores on Day 1 at the Chinese box office! This is the third biggest opening of Indian films in China! @akshaykumar @neerajpofficial @PlanC_Studios @ShitalBhatiaFFW @Shibasishsarkar @psbhumi @FFW_Official pic.twitter.com/WiWLU9UrzH — Reliance Entertainment (@RelianceEnt) June 9, 2018

However, the Shree Narayan Singh directorial failed to beat the opening day collection of other Bollywood releases in China this year. Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar created a storm at the Chinese box office as it collected Rs 40 crore on Day 1 followed by Hindi Medium’s Rs 22.06 crore and Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Rs 18 crore.

In India, the film appealed to a large section of the population and got rave reviews from film critics as well. It earned a total amount of Rs 134.22 crore in the domestic market.

