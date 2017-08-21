Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar film collects Rs 106.80 cr, poses threat to new releases

Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar film shows solid growth on second Saturday. Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 9: Akshay Kumar film shows solid growth on second Saturday.

After a smashing entry into the Rs 100 crore club, Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is still going strong at the box office. With a collection of a solid Rs 6.75 crores on Saturday, looks like the film is here to stay. Coming like a breath of fresh air, this Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar film has managed to develop a stronghold in the second week as well, ousting other releases.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the total earnings of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and wrote, “#ToiletEkPremKatha packs a SOLID PUNCH on Sat… [Week 2] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 106.80 cr. India biz. 👍👍👍 #TEPK.” With the total earnings of Rs 106.80 crores, TEPK is good to go.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is Akshay’s eighth film to earn more than 100 crore. He also tweeted, “#ToiletEkPremKatha is Akshay Kumar’s 8th ₹ 100 cr grosser… The 2nd highest, after Salman Khan [11 ₹ 100 cr grossers]. India biz. #TEPK.” Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the film also stars Dum Laga Ke Haishaa fame Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Rajesh Sharma, Shubha Khote, Sachin Khedekar and Sana Khan.

#ToiletEkPremKatha packs a SOLID PUNCH on Sat… [Week 2] Fri 4 cr, Sat 6.75 cr. Total: ₹ 106.80 cr. India biz. 👍👍👍 #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is Akshay Kumar’s 8th ₹ 100 cr grosser… The 2nd highest, after Salman Khan [11 ₹ 100 cr grossers]. India biz. #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr, Wed 6.50 cr, Thu 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 96.05 cr. 👍👍👍 #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2017

While Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi has managed to collect Rs 3.85 crores on Saturday, looks like TEPK will be the film to beat this week. Here are TEPK’s first week’s earnings, as tweeted by Taran, “#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr, Wed 6.50 cr, Thu 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 96.05 cr. 👍👍👍 #TEPK.” The film has also been declared tax-free in BJP ruled states.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd