Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar’s film inches towards Rs 100 crore

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha turned a week old at the box office and the film has not only done superb business, it has also become the highest first-week grosser of Akshay Kumar in recent times.
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Rs 96.05 crores
Rustom – Rs 90.90 crore
Airlift – Rs 83.50 crore
Housefull 3 – Rs 80.10 crore
Rowdy Rathore – Rs 79.52 crore
Jolly LLB 2 –Rs 77.71 crore
Singh Is Bliing – Rs 77.60 crore
Brothers – Rs 72.60 crore
Holiday – Rs 67.46 crore
Housefull 2 – Rs 64.20 crore
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Rajesh Sharma, Shubha Khote, Sachin Khedekar and Sana Khan. The film highlights the issue of open defecation in rural India.
Bollywood trade analysts also expect the Akshay Kumar film to sustain the good run in its second week at the box office. “#ToiletEkPremKatha is expected to dominate in Week 2, despite new film releases today… It’s a wave that won’t slow down so soon… #TEPK,” wrote Taran Adarsh on Twitter.
During a chat with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar told that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be the film to beat this week. He also remarked that the Akshay film might affect the collection of the newly released Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.
