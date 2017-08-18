Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar’s film inches towards Rs 100 crore

Toilet Ek Prem Katha has already become the highest first-week grosser of Akshay Kumar in recent times. Toilet Ek Prem Katha has already become the highest first-week grosser of Akshay Kumar in recent times.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha turned a week old at the box office and the film has not only done superb business, it has also become the highest first-week grosser of Akshay Kumar in recent times.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – Rs 96.05 crores

Rustom – Rs 90.90 crore

Airlift – Rs 83.50 crore

Housefull 3 – Rs 80.10 crore

Rowdy Rathore – Rs 79.52 crore

Jolly LLB 2 –Rs 77.71 crore

Singh Is Bliing – Rs 77.60 crore

Brothers – Rs 72.60 crore

Holiday – Rs 67.46 crore

Housefull 2 – Rs 64.20 crore

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Rajesh Sharma, Shubha Khote, Sachin Khedekar and Sana Khan. The film highlights the issue of open defecation in rural India.

Bollywood trade analysts also expect the Akshay Kumar film to sustain the good run in its second week at the box office. “#ToiletEkPremKatha is expected to dominate in Week 2, despite new film releases today… It’s a wave that won’t slow down so soon… #TEPK,” wrote Taran Adarsh on Twitter.

During a chat with indianexpress.com, trade analyst Girish Johar told that Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will be the film to beat this week. He also remarked that the Akshay film might affect the collection of the newly released Bareilly Ki Barfi starring Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.

