Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar’s film is racing towards Rs 100 crore

Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar’s film is not ready to settle for anything less than Rs 100 crore. Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar’s film is not ready to settle for anything less than Rs 100 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will complete a week at the theaters on Friday and it is quite clear that the film is not ready to settle for anything less than Rs 100 crore. Although the social drama is witnessing slight dips on weekdays, Akshay’s latest film is still expected to bring in the big bucks.

“#ToiletEkPremKatha maintains STRONG trending on Wed, a day after collecting a mammoth sum on Tue [Independence Day]… #TEPK,” wrote Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“#ToiletEkPremKatha is a SMASH HIT… Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr, Wed 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 89.95 cr. #TEPK,” he added. The film mainly witnessed a dip on Monday and Wednesday but it picked up tremendously on Tuesday (Independence Day holiday) when the film earned as much as Rs 20 crore. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is also the sixth highest opener of 2017.

“Success of #Dangal, #JollyLLB2, #BKD, #Baahubali2, #HindiMedium and #ToiletEPK indicates that well-made desi stories are being lapped up,” Taran added later.

#ToiletEkPremKatha maintains STRONG trending on Wed, a day after collecting a mammoth sum on Tue [Independence Day]… #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is a SMASH HIT… Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr, Wed 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 89.95 cr. #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha is a SMASH HIT… Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr, Wed 6.50 cr. Total: ₹ 89.95 cr. #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2017

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher. The film highlights the issue of open defecation in rural India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd