Toilet: Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar film inching towards Rs 100 crore

Toilet:Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 6: It wouldn’t be surprising if Akshay Kumar’s film manages to cross or reach somewhere close to the Rs 100 crore mark by tomorrow. Toilet:Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 6: It wouldn’t be surprising if Akshay Kumar’s film manages to cross or reach somewhere close to the Rs 100 crore mark by tomorrow.

Much like Akshay Kumar’s career graph, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has also been witnessing a massive upward trend. It has left fans in awe of Akshay Kumar, who earlier this year gave another blockbuster hit. It is evident that this film too is not going to settle for anything less than Rs 100 crore by the end the of the first week. “#ToiletEkPremKatha is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Does MASSIVE biz on Independence Day… Crosses ₹ 80 cr, racing towards ₹ 100 cr… #TEPK,” wrote Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh.

The film had already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its first weekend and now it has collected as much as Rs 83.45 crore till now. Hence, it wouldn’t be surprising if the film manages to cross or reach somewhere close to the Rs 100 crore mark by tomorrow.

” #ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr. Total: ₹ 83.45 cr. India biz. FABULOUS… #TEPK,” wrote Taran Adarsh on Twitter. On Monday, the film had slightly dipped, but all the loss for it got covered up on Tuesday-the Independence Day holiday- when the film, earned as much as Rs 20 crore. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also marked has also been the sixth highest opener of 2017.

#ToiletEkPremKatha is a ONE-HORSE RACE… Does MASSIVE biz on Independence Day… Crosses ₹ 80 cr, racing towards ₹ 100 cr… #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2017

#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 21.25 cr, Mon 12 cr, Tue 20 cr. Total: ₹ 83.45 cr. India biz. FABULOUS… #TEPK — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2017

The film has been declared tax-free in BJP ruled states. This Friday, Gurinder Chadha’s Partition: 1947 starring Huma Qureshi will release in theatres. Will it pose as a competition for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha? Only time can tell. However, going by the popularity of Khiladi Kumar, we can safely presume, even if Gurinder Chadha’s Partition:1947 flourishes with excellent reviews, it won’t pose to be a massive threat to Akshay Kumar’s film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd