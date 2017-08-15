Toilet: Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 5: Akshay Kumar’s film is on the up and up

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s standing at the box office is on the up and up ever since its release on August 11. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’s standing at the box office is on the up and up ever since its release on August 11.

There’s no stopping Akshay Kumar and his film’s success. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha earned Rs 63.45 crore within four days of its release and now with the Independence Day holiday falling on Tuesday, the film is expected to mint money at the box office. At a time when films are struggling at the box office, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is showing an upward trend on a daily basis.

#ToiletEkPremKatha is UNSTOPPABLE… It’s a WAVE that grows with each passing day… MASSIVE Tue [Independence Day] on the cards,” Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter. The film, which has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh, highlights the issue of open defecation in India. Although many critics have said that the film looks like an extended campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, audiences seem to be lapping up this Akshay Kumar film.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha marked Akshay Kumar’s first collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Divyendu Sharma, Sudhir Pandey and Sana Khan. The social drama marked Akshay Kumar’s second release this year after Jolly LLB 2. Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha have became the fifth and sixth highest openers of 2017, respectively.

Akshay Kumar is all set to share screen space with Superstar Rajinikanth in much-awaited sci-fi film 2.0. He also has projects like Gold and PadMan in his kitty.

