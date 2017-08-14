Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film gets positive word of mouth

Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film is witnessing an upward trend each passing day. Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film is witnessing an upward trend each passing day.

Much like the stardom of Akshay Kumar in Bollywood, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha seems to be on the rise and shows no sign of being flushed down in the drain. Like it was predicted by various trade analysts, the film has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on its opening weekend. The film is based on the issue of open defecation problem in India, and director Shree Narayan Singh has done a fine job in constructing a film that highlights the issue, taking inspiration from Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, the pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has combined it with enough doses of entertainment to make the film perceivable to an Indian movie goer.

The film is witnessing an upward trend each passing day, owing to positive word of mouth. On Friday, the film had opened at Rs 13.10 crore, on Saturday it earned Rs 17.10 crore and on Sunday it raked in Rs 21.25 crore, garnering the total collection to Rs 51.45 crore within its first weekend. While many critics have not given the best of ratings to the film, the indianexpress.com’s audience reaction report said, that most fans of the Khiladi Kumar have given the film, a thumbs up.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha marks Akshay Kumar’s second film this year after Jolly LLB 2. Both the films have done well in terms of content and numbers at the box office. Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha became the fifth and sixth highest openers of 2017. Akshay is already jam packed with films like 2.0, PadMan and Gold. He is one of the superstars of India, who is known for delivering slapstick films, which are high on content.

