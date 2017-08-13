Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film will witness tremendous growth on Sunday

Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film expected to witness fantastic growth. Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 3: Akshay Kumar’s film expected to witness fantastic growth.

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is witnessing fantastic growth almost on a daily basis. We can safely say this film is definitely not getting flushed out anywhere. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the collections could amount to Rs 48 crore over the weekend. “#ToiletEkPremKatha Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 17.10 cr. Total: ₹ 30.20 cr. India biz… ₹ 48 cr [+/-] weekend on the cards… SUPERB… #TEPK,” he tweeted.

“#ToiletEkPremKatha has pumped oxygen in the lungs of an ailing film industry… The dry spell at the BO ends finally! #TEPK,” he added. The film earned Rs 30.20 crore within two days of release. The film reflects on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Akshay Kumar is known for delivering films with powerful content. While focusing on the issue of sanitation, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha highlighted the hurdles that have prevented change in the society. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher. This is Pednekar’s first collaboration with Bollywood’s Khiladi.

Earlier this year, Akshay Kumar had delivered Jolly LLB 2. Both his films made it to the list of highest openers so far this year. Jolly LLB 2 was the fifth highest opener and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has already become the sixth highest opener this year.

Other than the advantage of having the Independence Day holiday to add to its BO collections, the film has also been released at a time when there are no big Hollywood releases. And it is speculated that the success of the film could affect collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan, both of which failed to get enough numbers at the box office.

