Toilet Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar’s film expected to rake in the moolah on Saturday

Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has become the sixth highest opener of 2017. It earned Rs 13.10 crore on Friday. At a time when films are bitting the dust at the box office, Akshay Kumar’s film is expected to do better this weekend. Going by the numbers on Friday and Saturday, we expect the film to hit the Rs 50 crore mark by Sunday.

Akshay Kumar has managed to carve a niche of his own. The fans of the Khiladi believe him to be a superstar who delivers time and again. On Friday and early morning on Saturday, indianexpress.com interacted with a few movie goers. While a few critics panned the film, audience seemed to be quite impressed with Akshay Kumar.

At a 9am screening in a popular South Delhi multiplex, most people who had entered the theater half asleep were seen leaving the hall looking quite happy. Every time Akshay Kumar or Divyendu Sharma delivered a dialogue, a roar of laughter was heard at the theater.

“I was not very keen on watching the film. I had only accompanied my son and husband because they are big fans of Akshay Kumar. After watching the film, I believe it was worth it,” said a woman, who is a teacher by profession.

Meanwhile, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Anupam Kher, has been declared tax free in all the BJP ruled states.

