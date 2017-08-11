Toilet: Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar’s film is expected to cross the Rs 10 crore mark

Toilet:Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar will be giving his contemporaries some serious competition Toilet:Ek Prem Katha box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar will be giving his contemporaries some serious competition

Akshay Kumar’s film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha released today at the theaters. It is expected to be one of the biggest openers this year making as much as Rs 10 to Rs 13 crores on the opening day. In the recent past, the National Award winning superstar has been giving his contemporaries a serious competition with his films.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will mark Akshay Kumar’s second release this year after Jolly LLB 2, which also became one of the biggest openers in 2017 with a collection of Rs 13. 20 crore. His latest venture has also opened to positive reviews.

“#OneWordReview…#ToiletEkPremKatha: Excellent 👍👍👍👍 #TEPK,” wrote Taran Adarsh.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is also Akshay Kumar’s first collaboration with Bhumi Pednekar. The film focuses on the open defecation problem in India.

Meanwhile, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is expected to affect the business of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal which has already failed to impress audience and critics alike.

