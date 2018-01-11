Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 20: Salman Khan starrer still roaring at the box office, earns Rs 316.74 crore

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 20: This Salman Khan film is still slaying at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 20: This Salman Khan film is still slaying at the box office.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is continuing to rule the box office. After entering the 300 cr club, the film is still riding high. While Salman’s presence in the Ali Abbas Zafar film is certainly helping the film’s box office prospects, another factor that has played a major role is that no other big film has released in the past 20 days. According to Taran Adarsh, the film has managed to earn Rs 316.74 crore at the box office as of yesterday.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#TigerZindaHai Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr, Tue 2.56 cr, Wed 2.30 cr. Total: ₹ 316.74 cr. India biz. #TZH… BLOCKBUSTER.”

Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabbaz and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi are releasing this Friday and it is yet to be seen if the release of these two films will affect Tiger Zinda Hai’s run at the box office.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta wrote about Tiger Zinda Hai, “Tiger is back. The sequel to Ek Tha Tiger reunites us with Salman The Spy, who still makes a killer ‘kaali’ daal, schmoozes with his beloved ‘biwi’ Zoya (yes, gasp, the very one from Pakistan) and saves the world, with a little bit of help from both their friends.”

