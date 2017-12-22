Tiger Zinda Hai box office prediction: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer to earn Rs 35 crore on Day 1

Tiger Zinda Hai box office prediction: Trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer will earns Rs 35 crore on Day 1. Tiger Zinda Hai box office prediction: Trade analyst Girish Johar predicts the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer will earns Rs 35 crore on Day 1.

After five years, two of the most popular superstars of India, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be coming together on screen. The duo last shared screen space in Ek Tha Tiger. For both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger Zinda Hai will mark their second film this year, after Tubelight and Jagga Jasoos, respectively.

With the action-packed film, the Sultan of Bollywood will set the box office on fire. “After a long lull at the box office, this is one of the biggest films of the year. The audience has been keen to watch the film. The trailer, action sequences and songs were breathtaking and garnered a lot of views. I feel that despite being a non-holiday, Tiger Zinda Hai should have at least Rs 35 crore start on its first day. Since it is a Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer, I wouldn’t be very surprised if the film crosses the Rs 100 crore mark by the end of the first weekend,” trade analyst Girish Johar told indianexpress.com.

Although both Tubelight and Jagga Jasoos failed to sustain its run at the box office this year, Girish Johar believes that those are old news which the audience have long forgotten. “Everyone has forgotten Tubelight and Jagga Jasoos by now. Tiger Zinda Hai exactly delivers something that Salman fans yearn for. Action. Romance. Thriller. After Baahubali: The Conclusion, I expect Tiger Zinda Hai to be the highest grossing film this year,” he said.

After Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif collaborated with her former rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan. We asked Girish if the chemistry of the two might still be a huge factor for the film. The trade analyst explained that it completely depends on their delivery of performance.

