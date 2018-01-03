Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 13: Salman Khan starrer all set to enter Rs 300 crore club

Tiger Zinda Hai box office day 13: Salman Khan’s film will continue to perform well. Tiger Zinda Hai box office day 13: Salman Khan’s film will continue to perform well.

Tiger Zinda Hai, which released on December 22, refuses to slow down at the box office. Starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the actioner has managed to earn a total of Rs 280.62 crore since its release. Now that the festive season has come to an end, it is to be seen if the film continues to roar at the theaters.

Tiger Zinda Hai witnessed its first working day collection on January 2 and it showed a smashing performance with collections of Rs 7.83 crore. So, if it continues to perform the same way, we can expect the film to cross Rs 300 crore soon.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures of Day 12 and wrote, “First working day after a long holiday period [Christmas and New Year], yet #TigerZindaHai remains SUPER-STRONG on its second Tue… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr. Total: ₹ 280.62 cr. India biz. #TZH”

If the film manages to touch or cross Rs 300 crore, then it would become the third film of Salman Khan to do so. Earlier, the record has been broken by Sultan (2016) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), which managed to earn a lifetime of Rs 300.45 crore and Rs 320.34 crore, respectively.

First working day after a long holiday period [Christmas and New Year], yet #TigerZindaHai remains SUPER-STRONG on its second Tue… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 14.92 cr, Sun 22.23 cr, Mon 18.04 cr, Tue 7.83 cr. Total: ₹ 280.62 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2018

With no major releases in the coming weeks, the film is expected to dominate the box office.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd