Tiger Zinda Hai trumps Bajrangi Bhaijaan, becomes Salman Khan’s highest grosser of all time

There is definitely no stopping the fanfare around Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial released on December 22 and in less than a month from its release, it has garnered a hefty sum of Rs 325.71 crore which has in turn made it Salman Khan’s highest grossing film of all time.

Previously, the record was held by Bajrangi Bhaijaan which had raked in Rs 320.34 crore in its lifetime. Tweeting about its performance at the box office, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#TigerZindaHai remained STRONG, despite stiff opposition posed by new films… [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr, Sat 2.12 cr, Sun 3.27 cr. Total: ₹ 325.71 cr. Week 1: ₹ 206.04 cr Week 2: ₹ 85.51 cr Week 3: ₹ 27.31 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 6.85 cr Total: ₹ 325.71 cr India biz. #TZH BLOCKBUSTER.”

The third spot is held by Salman’s sports drama Sultan with Rs 300.45 crore. Apart from this Tiger Zinda Hai, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan also hold the record for being Bollywood’s highest grossing films of all time. They are superseded only by Aamir Khan’s PK and Dangal and ofcourse Baahubali 2. Taran also tweeted, ” #Updated TOP 6: HIGHEST GROSSING FILMS 1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version] 2 #Dangal 3 #PK 4 #TigerZindaHai 5 #BajrangiBhaijaan 6 #Sultan Note: ₹ 300 cr and above grossers have been included in this list. NettBOC… India biz.”

#TigerZindaHai remained STRONG, despite stiff opposition posed by new films… [Week 4] Fri 1.46 cr, Sat 2.12 cr, Sun 3.27 cr. Total: ₹ 325.71 cr. Week 1: ₹ 206.04 cr

Week 2: ₹ 85.51 cr

Week 3: ₹ 27.31 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 6.85 cr

Total: ₹ 325.71 cr

India biz. #TZH

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2018

#Updated TOP 6: HIGHEST GROSSING FILMS

1 #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version]

2 #Dangal

3 #PK

4 #TigerZindaHai

5 #BajrangiBhaijaan

6 #Sultan

Note: ₹ 300 cr and above grossers have been included in this list.

NettBOC… India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 13, 2018

PK’s collection, for that matter, stands at Rs 340.8 crore, and it wouldn’t be surprising if Tiger Zinda Hai moves past that too considering the fact that new releases have not been able to affect Tiger Zinda Hai’s performance in the slightest. With no big ticket films releasing before the mega-clash between Padmaavat and PadMan on January 25, Tiger Zinda Hai is going to enjoy unbridled dominance at the box office.

