Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 9: Salman Khan as Tiger continues to roar

Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is unrelenting. The film has raked in Rs 217.60 crore in 8 days, and if trends are to be believed, this is going to continue in coming days especially when this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has no competition. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to 2012’s Kabir Khan directorial Ek Tha Tiger and Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles of Indian and Pakistani spies respectively.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the figures on Twitter. “#TigerZindaHai maintains a STRONG TREND… Now chasing the score set by #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr]… Biz expected to jump again on Sat [today], Sun and Mon [1 Jan]… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 217.60 cr. India biz. #TZH,” he said.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given an average review of the film. “Only once in a while, the film gives in and provides us a killing which sobers us up, but very quickly it’s back to the base, with Bhai taking over, and everyone– including Nurse Poorna (Goenka, who plays Parvathy’s role), and Zoya (Kaif plays her straight, made up to appear unmade and dishevelled for the most part, in keeping with the let’s –keep-everything-on-the-table spirit)—making way for him. But you can see she enjoys kicking butt: you wish she had more to do.”

#TigerZindaHai maintains a STRONG TREND… Now chasing the score set by #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr]… Biz expected to jump again on Sat [today], Sun and Mon [1 Jan]… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 217.60 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai is now the second highest grossing film in India after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. There are not any major releases until late January, so the titular tiger is expected to roar for the foreseeable future.

