Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 8: Salman Khan film becomes the second-highest grossing film of 2017

Tiger Zinda Hai is having a dream run at the box office. Tiger Zinda Hai is having a dream run at the box office.

Whatever your opinion of Salman Khan, the guy does know how to make his films work at the box office. Perhaps he has discovered a particular demographic that will come in droves to watch whatever he serves, but one thing is certain: he has the formula. His latest release Tiger Zinda Hai overtook the lifetime collection of one of the biggest success stories of 2017 (Golmaal Again) in – wait for it – seven days. This is nothing short of incredible.

In a week, the film, which is a sequel to 2012’s Ek Tha Tiger and also stars Katrina Kaif, has collected Rs 206.04 crore. Only ‘Bollywood’ film with more numbers than Ek Tha Tiger is not really a Bollywood film. It is the SS Rajamouli’s Hindi dubbed version of originally Tamil-Telugu film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

One might say Tiger Zinda Hai benefitted from less competition at the box office. The only film that was doing well when it released was Fukrey Returns. But it is still a huge achievement. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. “And #TZH hits a DOUBLE CENTURY… #TigerZindaHai is on 🔥🔥🔥… Emerges an OUTRIGHT WINNER… Now eyes ₹ 300 cr Club… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr, Thu 15.42 cr. Total: ₹ 206.04 cr. India biz,” he said.

And #TZH hits a DOUBLE CENTURY… #TigerZindaHai is on 🔥🔥🔥… Emerges an OUTRIGHT WINNER… Now eyes ₹ 300 cr Club… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr, Mon 36.54 cr, Tue 21.60 cr, Wed 17.55 cr, Thu 15.42 cr. Total: ₹ 206.04 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 29, 2017

The Bhai of Bollywood celebrated his birthday on Thursday, and there could not have been a better gift for him than the continually great numbers audiences have given him.

If all goes normal, Tiger Zinda Hai is certainly going to do well in the coming days. Since this is the holiday season, Bhai fans may like to come for repeated viewings as no true Bhai fan, I was told once, would watch a Bhai film only once. That would be sacrilege.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd