Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 7: Salman Khan starrer to enter Rs 200 crore club

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is roaring at the box office even on weekdays. The film, which had released on December 22, has earned Rs 190.62 crore and is expected to touch Rs 200 crore mark on the seventh day of its release. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film is a one-horse race. And with no big releases ahead, the film is not expected to slow down.

In fact, the film has proven to be not only the only big release of December but one of the most successful films of 2017.

“As an actor, I always want to be part of movies that audiences thoroughly enjoy and the feedback that I’m getting from audiences is overwhelming and extremely satisfying,” Katrina said in a statement while talking about the success of the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Salman Khan also credited the success of the romantic actioner to Katrina Kaif. He said, “Tiger Zinda Hai has worked only for one reason, and that is Katrina Kaif.” The actor then went ahead and appreciated the way Katrina has done action in the film.

The actor also thanked his fans for showering so much of love on the film. He said, “I thank my fans and audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. It was an extremely challenging shoot for the entire crew given we had to pull off some incredible action sequences sometimes in the blistering heat and then in the freezing cold and the love that the movie is getting right now only validates the effort that everyone had put in to make Tiger Zinda Hai a really good entertainer.”

Post Tiger Zinda Hai, the actor-director duo of Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan will join hands again for 2019 release Bharat.

