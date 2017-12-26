Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 5: Salman Khan’s film storms past Rs 150 crore mark

Tiger Zinda Hai is already a blockbuster with earnings of over Rs 150 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai is already a blockbuster with earnings of over Rs 150 crore.

After Tubelight’s lukewarm performance at the box office (for a Salman Khan film, that is), Bhai is back with Tiger Zinda Hai, that is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of its first week. Tiger Zinda Hai had an explosive opening with Rs 34.10 crore on Friday. The film released on 5700 screens, out of which 4600 screens are in India and the rest are overseas.

Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to Kabir Khan directed 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger that too went on to earn over Rs 300 crore. Ali Abbas Zafar has directed the sequel. Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif return to reprise their roles as RAW agent Avinash Rathore and Pakistani spy Zoya, respectively.

With such a start, we can expect to see this film running in theaters for weeks especially when it has demolished whatever competition was there and there are not any big releases until January 26 when Akshay Kumar’s Padman and Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary will hit the screens.

In her review of Tiger Zinda Hai, Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had said, “I’d enjoyed the first one while it lasted. I had fun in this one too, once I got past the whole ‘Come Children, Here’s Make A Spy Story For You’ explanatory mode of the flick, directed this time by Ali Abbas Zafar. Literally every plot point is picked up and repeated BEFORE it happens, so everything is easy peasy, comic-book-y. I shut my ears every time this happened, and returned only when the action re-started. Which, let me tell you, there is plenty of, and almost all well-choreographed, even if familiar. And the number of vehicles going up in smoke should give Rohit Shetty a complex.”

With its performance as yet, we can expect that Tiger Zinda Hai will continue to rock at the box office in foreseeable future.

