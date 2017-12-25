Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 4: Salman Khan’s film set to break more records

Tiger Zinda Hai is breaking all the records. Tiger Zinda Hai is breaking all the records.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is having a dream run at the box office. In just three days of its release, the film has become a strong contender in the industry record books, smashing one record after the other.

Not only is its opening collection the highest ever in Bollywood (except for Baahubali 2: The Conclusion) but its first-weekend collection is also the highest ever in the industry. It has already surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days, so it will be fair for fans to expect that the film will collect more Rs 200 crore by the wrap of the first week. Also, Tiger Zinda Hai has become Salman’s twelfth film to collect more than Rs 100 crore and that’s another record that the film has set with its collections.

Its earnings, reported by Taran Adarsh are as follows: Friday – Rs 34.10 crore, Saturday – Rs 35.30 crore, Sunday – Rs 45.53 crore, which makes it weekend total Rs 114.93 crore. Tiger Zinda Hai also recorded the biggest ever single day collection by a Bollywood film with its Sunday collection.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai marks the reuniting of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film opened to a massive 5700 screens worldwide, with India screens count at 4600. With a beginning so stupendous, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is up for a successful run in the coming days too. It has already left a number of Bollywood blockbusters behind like Salman’s very own Sultan and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

