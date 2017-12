Tiger Zinda Hai had hit the theatres on December 22. Tiger Zinda Hai had hit the theatres on December 22.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is unstoppable. After becoming the second highest box-office opener ever for the Hindi film industry seconded only by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, its first-weekend collection is no less roaring. The newly opened spy-thriller has collected a total of Rs 114.93 crore over the weekend.

It amassed a thunderous Rs 45.53 crore on Sunday, also setting a new single-day record for Hindi film industry. On Friday, Tiger Zinda Hai had opened to Rs 34.10 crore, and on Saturday it collected Rs 35.30 crore, as reported by Taran Adarsh. Taran also tweeted, “#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3… East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth… Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens – it’s creating HAVOC… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH.”

With a beginning so stupendous, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is up for a dream run in the coming days too. It has already left a number of Bollywood blockbusters behind. Salman’s earlier flick, Sultan had raked in a sum of Rs 104 crore in its first three days. However, it is slightly unfair to compare the performance of the two films because Sultan was an Eid release and it hit the theatres on a Wednesday. Also talking about Salman’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, it had collected a little more than the coveted Rs 100 crore in its first three days.

#TigerZindaHai is SENSATIONAL on Day 3… East-West-North-South, the biz witnesses REMARKABLE growth… Metros and beyond metros, plexes and single screens – it’s creating HAVOC… Fri 34.10 cr, Sat 35.30 cr, Sun 45.53 cr. Total: ₹ 114.93 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017

#TigerZindaHai #TZH is Salman Khan’s 12th film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark… The HIGHEST by any actor…

Highest grosser: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr]

Two films in ₹ 300 cr Club: #BajrangiBhaijaan [₹ 320.34 cr] and #Sultan [₹ 300.45 cr]

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017

In addition to all this, Tiger Zinda Hai is also chasing the Telugu epic film, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which collected Rs 128 crores in its first weekend. The coming days are going to turn even more crucial for TZH, because a place in the record books means that Tiger Zinda Hai will have to gross more than Rs 200 crore by its first week, which is no easy feat.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai had a solo release on December 22, and is enjoying the extended Christmas weekend.

