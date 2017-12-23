Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 2: Salman Khan starrer continues to roar at the box office

Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 2: The film is expected to enter the 100 crore club in the first week itself. Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 2: The film is expected to enter the 100 crore club in the first week itself.

Tiger Zinda Hai is off to a roaring start at the box office with earnings of Rs 33.75 crores on Day 1. Breaking all records, the Ali Abbas Zafar film has become the biggest non-holiday opener of all time. The action thriller, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has beaten the record previously held by Aamir Khan starrer Dhoom 3.

Excited about the film’s massive opening, Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar said in a statement, “It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us. I’m delighted that the film has lived up to the expectations of the fans of India’s biggest action hero Salman Khan and that audiences are enjoying the film across the country and giving us such huge thumbs up.”

Tiger Zinda Hai which is a sequel to 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger is likely to continue its excellent run at the box office for the rest of the weekend. Being a ‘Bhai’ film, it is expected to enter the 100 crore club in the first week itself.

Moreover, the Salman Khan film has been lauded by critics and the audience. Giving it a 2.5-star rating, Shubhra Gupta in her review for indianexpress.com wrote, “I’d enjoyed the first one while it lasted. I had fun in this one too, once I got past the whole ‘Come Children, Here’s Make A Spy Story For You’ explanatory mode of the flick, directed this time by Ali Abbas Zafar. Literally every plot point is picked up and repeated BEFORE it happens, so everything is easy peasy, comic-book-y.”

