Tiger Zinda Hai box office collection day 19: Salman Khan film continues to lure moviegoers even in its third week

Now in its third week, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai is still earning a good deal of money and luring moviegoers to theatres. Its collection currently stands at Rs 311.88 crores. It may be showing signs of slowing down but that is because most of its target audience has already watched the film, perhaps multiple times. Ardent Bhai fans would never miss his film, and that perhaps made Tubelight not such a big disaster, but the heady mix of action, romance and high-octane stunts that Tiger Zinda Hai provides has an almost universal audience and that is why the film has been such a ginormous success at the box office.

Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta had given the film an average review. “No animals were harmed during the making of this film: this could very well have been the tagline. Tiger squares up with a pack of wolves, and commandeers a horse, and they are all left standing. Oh, and he also sheds his shirt: it is one of Salman’s most effective shirtless moments. The boys behind me cheered lustily. Bhai is in his place, and all’s right with the world. So, when’s the third part?”

#TigerZindaHai continues its STEADY RUN… [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 311.88 cr. India biz. #TZH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 9, 2018

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures. “#TigerZindaHai continues its STEADY RUN… [Week 3] Fri 3.72 cr, Sat 5.62 cr, Sun 8.27 cr, Mon 2.72 cr. Total: ₹ 311.88 cr. India biz. #TZH,” he said. It would be interesting to see whether it can maintain momentum for a week more since moviegoers are bored and are coming back again and again to see Tiger Zinda Hai in the absence of any other Bollywood fare in the theatres.

But even the most diehard Bhai fans have a breaking point. This is why after a certain time, even blockbusters like Tiger Zinda Hai are phased out by theatre owners. It is in theatres because there is still sufficient audience for it. But how long? Let us see.

